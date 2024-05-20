Unrest in New Caledonia: gendarmes unblock the road from the airport, eliminating 76 barricades

On Monday, the French central government announced that law enforcement forces had cleared the road between the airport and the capital of the French Pacific overseas territory, Noumea, by removing 76 barricades. However, the riots are still far from being completely suppressed. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The High Commission of New Caledonia reports that gendarmes have removed 76 barricades and debris on the 40-kilometer road and that the road will be completely cleared, including of burnt-out cars, in the coming days.

The authorities do not say when the airport will reopen for commercial flights.

The night from Sunday to Monday was calmer than all the previous nights, with only one serious fire and a few cases of looting reported throughout New Caledonia, - the High Commission said in a statement.

However, complete calm is still far from being achieved. Over the weekend, the mayor of the capital Noumea, Sonia Lagarde, told reporters that New Caledonia is "under siege.

According to her, the rioters set fire to many public buildings on the archipelago, and the situation remains tense, despite the fact that hundreds of French police officers have arrived in New Caledonia.

The unrest has been going on for several days, and six people have died.

Recall

Riots broke out in New Caledonia over changes to the electoral law that supporters of independence believe will weaken the influence of the local population, leading to road blockades, flight cancellations and the mobilization of 600 armed gendarmes.