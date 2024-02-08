Unrest in Kosmach is caused by fakes about the TCC spread by Russian special services - Center for Strategic Communications

The riots in Kosmach, Ivano-Frankivsk region, were caused by fake messages in social networks, which are backed by Russian special services. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security , according to UNN .

Details

The agency emphasizes that anti-mobilization hysteria in social media is inspired by Russian special services

Their goal is to split Ukrainian society and destabilize the Ukrainian home front - emphasized in the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

It is noted that the reason for the fight in Kosmach was fake reports that women were going to be issued summonses by visiting women.

As a result, the Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that mobilization is a vital process. Without a sufficient number of personnel at the front, it is impossible to deter the Russian onslaught.

Analysts emphasize that Russia's goal is to completely destroy Ukraine, but to achieve this, the Russians first need a military victory.

Context

The day before, on February 6, in Kosmach, Ivano-Frankivsk region, local residents beat two women and a 6-year-old child because one of the women was allegedly a gunner in the military commissariat and would give information about local men to the TCC.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over the beating under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of persons).

Recall

The police in Ivano-Frankivsk region are going to work with peopleto prevent cases like the one in Kosmach from happening in the future.

Andriy Yatskiv, head of the communications sector of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police, said that the police are on enhanced duty and will continue to serve in such areas, where possible, in such communities.