Unreasonable payments: violations revealed in military units of 4 regions for more than UAH 186 million - Ministry of Defense

Auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have found that military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions unjustifiably paid additional remuneration to individual servicemen. The violation was estimated at UAH 186.6 million. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It was found that in fact a number of servicemen were in permanent deployment and performed functional duties not related to combat operations, but received combat allowances.

We found the relevant orders in military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions.

In total, such violations amounted to 186.6 million hryvnias, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the decisions of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, all audit materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies to establish the degree of guilt of officials and compensate for the damage caused to the state - the agency said.

