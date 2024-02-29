Unreasonable payments: violations revealed in military units of 4 regions for more than UAH 186 million - Ministry of Defense

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 476 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183423 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242835 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254317 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183423 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360807 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292212 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5862 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31876 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54399 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40713 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111222 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Unreasonable payments: violations revealed in military units of 4 regions for more than UAH 186 million - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 28194 views

The auditors found that military units in four regions paid more than UAH 186 million in unjustified additional remuneration to some servicemen.

Unreasonable payments: violations revealed in military units of 4 regions for more than UAH 186 million - Ministry of Defense

Auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have found that military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions unjustifiably paid additional remuneration to individual servicemen. The violation was estimated at UAH 186.6 million. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. 

Details 

It was found that in fact a number of servicemen were in permanent deployment and performed functional duties not related to combat operations, but received combat allowances. 

We found the relevant orders in military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions.

In total, such violations amounted to 186.6 million hryvnias, the Defense Ministry said. 

According to the decisions of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, all audit materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies to establish the degree of guilt of officials and compensate for the damage caused to the state

- the agency said.

Umerov: Violations worth more than UAH 10 billion found in the Defense Ministry08.01.24, 22:45 • 126817 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poltava
Zhytomyr
Khmelnytsky
Kyiv
