Umerov: Violations worth more than UAH 10 billion found in the Defense Ministry

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 11621 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 14966 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 20949 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109089 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116554 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147726 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142644 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287814 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 53655 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 58238 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 68334 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95709 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57446 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 11779 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239653 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95717 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108611 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108473 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124461 views
Umerov: Violations worth more than UAH 10 billion found in the Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126796 views

According to the head of the ministry, changes in the Ministry of Defense will be noticeable more and more often

Over the past four months, the Ministry of Defense has uncovered violations worth more than UAH 10 billion that were committed earlier. The Defense Ministry is working closely with law enforcement and special services. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

The news about detentions and criminal cases that you have been seeing lately are changes. Changes that will be noticeable more and more often. One of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense team is to cleanse the system of dishonest participants, both inside and outside the institution. We are actively working on this - in close cooperation with law enforcement agencies, we are eradicating corruption. The system is resisting, but we will overcome it

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov

According to the official, the Ministry of Defense's internal audit and the renewed General Inspectorate of the Ministry have become fully operational and have already identified many violations - over UAH 10 billion worth of violations committed earlier in the last four months.

Umerov noted that the agency "reacts harshly" to all such cases and works closely with law enforcement and special services, passing on all the necessary information to colleagues.

The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias04.01.24, 11:59 • 29412 views

He reminded that in December, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, eliminated a corruption scheme for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces worth almost UAH 1.5 billion.

This is something we can talk about publicly. There will be more news to come. At the same time, we are working to solve the problem systematically: we are implementing a new procurement architecture based on NATO standards

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov

According to him, the Ministry's procurement mechanisms are being restructured so as not to interfere with the continuous supply of weapons and logistics equipment for the Armed Forces.

Umerov discusses UAV production increase with Latvian Defense Minister05.01.24, 15:46 • 26042 views

The official said that from now on, the Defense Ministry "sets the rules of the game, forms the policy, controls the bidding," and procurement is carried out by two special agencies.

The first one, the State Logistics Operator, which will procure logistics assets, including food, clothing, and fuel, has recently been presented. We are rebooting the Defense Procurement Agency, which specializes in weapons procurement

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov

The minister said that there are already concrete results: over four months, the company managed to save approximately UAH 3.5 billion in all rear procurement, which is approximately 20% of the planned procurement amount.

The Ministry of Defense signed 186 contracts for more than UAH 17 billion in four months: what was procured03.01.24, 18:40 • 32438 views

The Defense Ministry also purchased 50,000 sets of women's uniforms, 100,000 electric heaters, 15,000 active headphones for the first time, and negotiations were held with the headphone supplier, which allowed for additional savings of UAH 11.7 million in public funds, the official said.

I am grateful to civil society representatives for being on our side and helping us fight corruption. We have a single goal - to defeat the enemy as soon as possible

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

