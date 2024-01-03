The Ministry of Defense signed 186 contracts for more than UAH 17 billion in four months: what was procured

The Ministry of Defense said that between September 6 and December 31, it signed 186 contracts worth more than UAH 17 billion, guided by the principles of transparency and economy, which saved more than UAH 3.5 billion, UNN reports.

The reform of logistics procurement did not affect the timely supply of our defenders. While the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" was preparing for its launch, the Ministry of Defense independently organized procurement of food, clothing, fuel and lubricants. The agreements were concluded in compliance with the principles of transparency, quality and budget savings. The result is budget savings of approximately UAH 2.5 billion on food procurement alone, which is 25% of the planned amount - said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

Details

The Ministry of Defense has completed the reform of logistics procurement. From now on, all logistics procurement functions will be transferred to the Defense Procurement Agency.

In order not to interrupt timely supplies to the Armed Forces during the transition period, the Ministry of Defense has continued to conclude relevant agreements independently in recent months, taking into account the principles of transparency, quality and budget savings, the statement said. Almost 100% of logistics procurement was conducted through Prozorro.

It is also reported that the ministry has purchased 50,000 sets of women's uniforms for the first time, purchased 100,000 electric hot water bottles and 300,000 chemical ones, and purchased and received 15,000 active headphones to protect servicemen during powerful explosions.

In total, in 2023, the Ministry of Defense allocated UAH 97 billion for logistics support of the Armed Forces. Contracts have been signed for 100% of the budget.

