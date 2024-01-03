The Ministry of Defense signed 186 contracts for more than UAH 17 billion in four months: what was procured

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The Ministry of Defense signed 186 contracts for more than UAH 17 billion in four months: what was procured

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed 186 contracts worth UAH 17 billion, saving more than UAH 3.5 billion.

The Ministry of Defense said that between September 6 and December 31, it signed 186 contracts worth more than UAH 17 billion, guided by the principles of transparency and economy, which saved more than UAH 3.5 billion, UNN reports.

The reform of logistics procurement did not affect the timely supply of our defenders. While the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" was preparing for its launch, the Ministry of Defense independently organized procurement of food, clothing, fuel and lubricants. The agreements were concluded in compliance with the principles of transparency, quality and budget savings. The result is budget savings of approximately UAH 2.5 billion on food procurement alone, which is 25% of the planned amount

- said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

Details

The Ministry of Defense has completed the reform of logistics procurement. From now on, all logistics procurement functions will be transferred to the Defense Procurement Agency.

In order not to interrupt timely supplies to the Armed Forces during the transition period, the Ministry of Defense has continued to conclude relevant agreements independently in recent months, taking into account the principles of transparency, quality and budget savings, the statement said. Almost 100% of logistics procurement was conducted through Prozorro.

It is also reported that the ministry has purchased 50,000 sets of women's uniforms for the first time, purchased 100,000 electric hot water bottles and 300,000 chemical ones, and purchased and received 15,000 active headphones to protect servicemen during powerful explosions.

In total, in 2023, the Ministry of Defense allocated UAH 97 billion for logistics support of the Armed Forces. Contracts have been signed for 100% of the budget.

Next year, additional payments to the military will remain at the level of 2023 - Defense Ministry28.12.23, 10:50 • 34924 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarPolitics

