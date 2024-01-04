The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study of the procurement of special headphones and prevented inefficient spending of 11.7 million hryvnias. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense agreed to reduce the cost of the goods with the winners of the auction, - the purchase was announced and now 15 thousand units of personal protective equipment are already in warehouses, reports UNN.

Details

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study of the procurement of special headphones (Type 1-4, Type 1-2, KSHBB equipment), the defense ministry said in a statement.

Subsequently, the auditors found that during the simplified procurement for lots 1, 2 and 3, the winner of the procedure submitted offers of virtually identical prices (UAH 20,550, UAH 20,499 and UAH 20,493) for different headphones. This created a risk of procurement at inflated prices.

The Department of Resource Provision of the Ministry of Defense was proposed to resolve this issue:

Identify specific headphone models offered by the winners;

Monitor prices against similar offers on the market.

It is noted that representatives of the Ministry of Defense during a meeting with the winners of the auction agreed to reduce the cost of goods for three lots. This prevented inefficient spending of UAH 11.7 million from the budget.

The procurement was announced under five lots - this is the first time the Ministry of Defense has procured this type of active special headphones.

Addendum Addendum

Currently, all 15,000 units of personal protective equipment are already in stock. In the near future, the Ministry of Defense promises, the headphones will be delivered directly to units in the most priority areas of the frontline.

Recall

The Defense Ministry said that between September 6 and December 31 , it concluded 186 contracts worth more than UAH 17 billion, guided by the principles of transparency and economy, which saved more than UAH 3.5 billion

