The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104106 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113992 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144413 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140736 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177912 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178307 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148901 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29415 views

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has prevented the spending of UAH 11.7 million by reviewing the purchase of overpriced special headphones.

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study of the procurement of special headphones and prevented inefficient spending of 11.7 million hryvnias. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense agreed to reduce the cost of the goods with the winners of the auction, - the purchase was announced and now 15 thousand units of personal protective equipment are already in warehouses, reports UNN.

Details

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense conducted a study of the procurement of special headphones (Type 1-4, Type 1-2, KSHBB equipment), the defense ministry said in a statement.

Subsequently, the auditors found that during the simplified procurement for lots 1, 2 and 3, the winner of the procedure submitted offers of virtually identical prices (UAH 20,550, UAH 20,499 and UAH 20,493) for different headphones. This created a risk of procurement at inflated prices.

The Department of Resource Provision of the Ministry of Defense was proposed to resolve this issue:

  • Identify specific headphone models offered by the winners;
  • Monitor prices against similar offers on the market.

It is noted that representatives of the Ministry of Defense during a meeting with the winners of the auction agreed to reduce the cost of goods for three lots. This prevented inefficient spending of UAH 11.7 million from the budget.

The procurement was announced under five lots - this is the first time the Ministry of Defense has procured this type of active special headphones.  

Addendum Addendum

Currently, all 15,000 units of personal protective equipment are already in stock. In the near future, the Ministry of Defense promises, the headphones will be delivered directly to units in the most priority areas of the frontline.

Recall

The Defense Ministry said that between September 6 and December 31 , it concluded 186 contracts worth more than UAH 17 billion, guided by the principles of transparency and economy, which saved more than UAH 3.5 billion

Strong arguments: why Ukrainian food producers support the initiatives of the new team of the Ministry of Defense to change the food system in the Armed Forces04.01.24, 09:41 • 444264 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy

