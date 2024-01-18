Unidentified persons followed a journalist in Kyiv region: criminal proceedings initiated

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region have opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the privacy of a journalist. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, a video featuring the victimized journalist in one of the suburban complexes in Kyiv region was circulated in the media. It was filmed with a hidden camera in a rented room.

Therefore, the girl filed a statement with the police that unknown persons had illegally collected and disseminated confidential information about her. Measures are currently being taken to establish all the circumstances of this criminal offense and the persons involved.

Recall

On January 14, unidentified persons tried to break into the apartment of investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov. The victim himself called the attack on his apartment "a provocation that confirms the assumption that this is the authorities' response to criticism of the president."

The SBU has also recently launched an investigation into the circumstances of illegal wiretapping and video recording of representatives of the "Bihus.Info" project.

Zelensky reacts to the fact of surveillance of journalists: any pressure is unacceptable