"Unfortunately, the situation is not changing, the situation is difficult" - military administration on the situation in Kupyansk district

The situation in Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region remains unchanged, the situation is difficult but controlled by the Defense Forces. In Kupyansk itself, critical infrastructure, water supply, and energy are operating normally. The head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Unfortunately, the situation is not changing, the situation is difficult. The enemy is trying to push through our defense and find weaknesses. He is constantly conducting assault operations, constantly striking, but nothing is working. The situation is difficult but under control. Our forces are in full control of the situation, controlling the contact line, giving the enemy a decent fight back, destroying both manpower and equipment - Besedin said.

He added that critical infrastructure in the Kupyansk region is operating in a stable mode.

"There is electricity, water supply, mobile communication, internet and public transportation. Despite being 7 kilometers from the frontline, Kupyansk is alive and well," Besedin added.

He also noted that the residents of Kupyansk district refuse to evacuate, neglecting their lives and the lives of their children.

Recall

Dozens of settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery, mortar and air strikes by Russian troops over the past day, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas, and Vovchansk came under heavy shelling.