NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78490 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87166 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182162 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227318 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139958 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366873 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181301 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149389 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197781 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Publications

Uncontrolled movement of large vehicles - the Restoration Agency named the reason for the destruction of the road in Chernihiv region, which was repaired by people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107186 views

According to the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the road between the villages of Berestovets and Komarivka in Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, was destroyed due to prolonged use, non-compliance with the repair schedule, and uncontrolled heavy vehicle traffic. and requires appropriate repairs.

Uncontrolled movement of large vehicles - the Restoration Agency named the reason for the destruction of the road in Chernihiv region, which was repaired by people

One of the reasons for the destruction of the road in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region was the uncontrolled movement of large, heavy vehicles. This is stated in the response of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine to a request by UNN.

Details

According to the Restoration Service (in Chernihiv region - ed.), the T-25-52 road mentioned in the appeal, due to prolonged operation, non-compliance with the overhaul schedule, uncontrolled movement of heavy vehicles and constant underfunding of the road sector over the years, has lost its transport and operational properties and needs appropriate repairs

- the response reads.

The Agency clarified that priority emergency repairs are being carried out on the section between Berestovets and Komarivka due to operational maintenance.

In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)26.06.24, 09:22 • 49409 views

As for the movement of large vehicles, the Agency assures that road signs with information on weight restrictions of up to 44 tons have been installed on the said section.

"Also, appropriate warning road signs have been installed to inform road users. On the road T-25-52, the movement of vehicles whose weight parameters do not exceed the requirements of clause 22.5 (b, c) of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 10.10.2001 No. 1306 (depending on the number of vehicle axles: 18 - 44 tons) is allowed," the rehabilitation agency said.

Recall

The Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast said that the road section between Berestovets and Komarivka will undergo emergency repairs of the most damaged sections and priority work to improve the roadway.

Komarivka village head Viktor Bondarenko assures that the agricultural holdings Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company have joined the repair work. It was these companies that local residents accused of destroying the road with their large vehicles.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
