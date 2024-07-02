Uncontrolled movement of large vehicles - the Restoration Agency named the reason for the destruction of the road in Chernihiv region, which was repaired by people

One of the reasons for the destruction of the road in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region was the uncontrolled movement of large, heavy vehicles. This is stated in the response of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine to a request by UNN.

Details

According to the Restoration Service (in Chernihiv region - ed.), the T-25-52 road mentioned in the appeal, due to prolonged operation, non-compliance with the overhaul schedule, uncontrolled movement of heavy vehicles and constant underfunding of the road sector over the years, has lost its transport and operational properties and needs appropriate repairs - the response reads.

The Agency clarified that priority emergency repairs are being carried out on the section between Berestovets and Komarivka due to operational maintenance.

In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)

As for the movement of large vehicles, the Agency assures that road signs with information on weight restrictions of up to 44 tons have been installed on the said section.

"Also, appropriate warning road signs have been installed to inform road users. On the road T-25-52, the movement of vehicles whose weight parameters do not exceed the requirements of clause 22.5 (b, c) of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 10.10.2001 No. 1306 (depending on the number of vehicle axles: 18 - 44 tons) is allowed," the rehabilitation agency said.

Recall

The Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast said that the road section between Berestovets and Komarivka will undergo emergency repairs of the most damaged sections and priority work to improve the roadway.

Komarivka village head Viktor Bondarenko assures that the agricultural holdings Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company have joined the repair work. It was these companies that local residents accused of destroying the road with their large vehicles.