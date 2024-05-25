UN Security Council adopts resolution to strengthen security of humanitarian workers in Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to strengthen the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, chaired by Switzerland and supported by more than 90 countries, adopted a resolution on Friday emphasizing the need to enhance the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza, especially those who are locally recruited and face significant risks.

The resolution was adopted by 14 countries, but abstained by the Russian Federation. The document emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety of workers providing vital assistance in the conflict zone.

UN Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths welcomed the decision and emphasized the serious consequences of Israeli military operations in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah. He stated that the safety of humanitarian workers must be a priority, as their work is key to supporting the affected population.

