UN Security Council adopts resolution to strengthen security of humanitarian workers in Gaza

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 54450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102434 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246153 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173207 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223516 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113017 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 46557 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58655 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 97377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37703 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30598 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222662 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 54450 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30598 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37703 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112992 views
UN Security Council adopts resolution to strengthen security of humanitarian workers in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29520 views

The UN Security Council adopts a resolution emphasizing the need to improve the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza, with Russia abstaining.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to strengthen the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, chaired by Switzerland and supported by more than 90 countries, adopted a resolution on Friday emphasizing the need to enhance the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza, especially those who are locally recruited and face significant risks.

The resolution was adopted by 14 countries, but abstained by the Russian Federation. The document emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety of workers providing vital assistance in the conflict zone.

UN Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths welcomed the decision and emphasized the serious consequences of Israeli military operations in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah. He stated that the safety of humanitarian workers must be a priority, as their work is key to supporting the affected population.

UN court orders Israel to halt its operation in Rafah24.05.24, 16:59 • 16443 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

cnnCNN
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
rafakhRafah
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

