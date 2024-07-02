Umerov and Austin to meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78286 views

05:56 AM • 86923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106573 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182038 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227212 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366841 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181296 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149386 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197780 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78326 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 86973 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87137 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106615 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9236 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11393 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15631 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36756 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38393 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Umerov and Austin to meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111631 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov and US Secretary of Defense Austin will meet at the Pentagon on Tuesday to discuss defense cooperation, regional security, and strengthening the US-Ukraine defense partnership.

Umerov and Austin to meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon

The heads of the defense ministries of Ukraine and the United States, Rustem Umerov and Lloyd Austin, will meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon to discuss issues of cooperation, strengthening partnership, and the security situation. This was announced on Monday during a press briefing by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

Details

"Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will visit the Pentagon tomorrow to meet with Secretary Austin. This visit underscores the United States' ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and security," said the US Defense Department spokesperson.

She informed that the parties will discuss bilateral defense cooperation, regional security issues, and ways to strengthen the defense partnership between the United States and Ukraine.

Umerov explains what NATO's new plan to expand military support for Ukraine envisages14.06.24, 09:47 • 46286 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Lloyd Austin
United States
Ukraine
