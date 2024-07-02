Umerov and Austin to meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon

The heads of the defense ministries of Ukraine and the United States, Rustem Umerov and Lloyd Austin, will meet on Tuesday at the Pentagon to discuss issues of cooperation, strengthening partnership, and the security situation. This was announced on Monday during a press briefing by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

Details

"Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will visit the Pentagon tomorrow to meet with Secretary Austin. This visit underscores the United States' ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and security," said the US Defense Department spokesperson.

She informed that the parties will discuss bilateral defense cooperation, regional security issues, and ways to strengthen the defense partnership between the United States and Ukraine.

