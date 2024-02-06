ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 232 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103515 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131043 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131587 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277400 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148750 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25041 views

Due to high demand, Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional trains between Kyiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk using new railcars.

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC has announced additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, which will consist exclusively of new railcars. This was reported by the company's press service on Telegram, UNN reports.

Although February is traditionally considered a "low" season for mobility, we are recording an increase in demand for travel on February 16-18. That is why we are already promptly scheduling additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, which will consist exclusively of new cars,

- the statement said.

Details

The supply of seats on the route Kyiv - Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk will be increased by train 195/196, which will depart from Kyiv on February 16 and 18 at 07:37, Lviv at 14:46 - 15:06, arriving in Ivano-Frankivsk at 18:18. The return trip will depart from Ivano-Frankivsk on February 16 and 18 at 19:25, Lviv at 21:54 - 23:05, arriving in Kyiv the next day at 06:19.

On February 16 and 18, train #192/191 Lviv - Kyiv will depart from Lviv to Kyiv, departing from the city of Lviv at 11:55 a.m. and arriving in the capital at 22:09 p.m.

Recall

In 2023, 84.6% of railway tickets were sold online through the services of Ukrzaliznytsia and its partners. The use of the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application also increased by 23.2% to 37.9%.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
telegramTelegram
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

