Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC has announced additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, which will consist exclusively of new railcars. This was reported by the company's press service on Telegram, UNN reports.

Although February is traditionally considered a "low" season for mobility, we are recording an increase in demand for travel on February 16-18. That is why we are already promptly scheduling additional flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, which will consist exclusively of new cars, - the statement said.

Details

The supply of seats on the route Kyiv - Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk will be increased by train 195/196, which will depart from Kyiv on February 16 and 18 at 07:37, Lviv at 14:46 - 15:06, arriving in Ivano-Frankivsk at 18:18. The return trip will depart from Ivano-Frankivsk on February 16 and 18 at 19:25, Lviv at 21:54 - 23:05, arriving in Kyiv the next day at 06:19.

On February 16 and 18, train #192/191 Lviv - Kyiv will depart from Lviv to Kyiv, departing from the city of Lviv at 11:55 a.m. and arriving in the capital at 22:09 p.m.

Recall

In 2023, 84.6% of railway tickets were sold online through the services of Ukrzaliznytsia and its partners. The use of the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application also increased by 23.2% to 37.9%.

Using the same tickets for the next train: "Ukrzaliznytsia warned about the exit for those who were late to the station due to the prolonged alarm