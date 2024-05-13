Ukrposhta to issue stamps with embroideries of Crimea and Kharkiv

On the occasion of the Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrposhta will issue a series of stamps celebrating the cultural symbols of different Ukrainian regions. The official launch will take place in Kyiv on May 16, and the next day a stamp with Kharkiv embroidery will be presented in Kharkiv. This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky, UNN reports.

When we were planning the release of the stamp for the Vyshyvanka Day, we certainly did not know what the situation would be like. But I think we chose exactly those regions that need our support now - says Ihor Smelyansky.

The stamps dedicated to Vyshyvanka Day are scheduled to be issued on May 16. The official launch will take place in Kyiv. The next day, Smelyansky will present a stamp with Kharkiv ornamentation, supporting the local team in Kharkiv.

Each Ukrainian region has its own pattern with a coded history. Coincidentally or not, the patterns on the Kharkiv stamp encode light, sun and the awakening of life. The stamp with Crimean Tatar ornaments is an indisputable proof of the peninsula's authenticity, a "people's code" that will always live on - Smelyansky added.

Recall

russians distributed fake stamps with a burning "Crocus City Hall" allegedly from Ukrposhta.

"Ukrposhta has issued a new stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!"