"Ukrposhta has issued a new stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!"

On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism, which Ukraine and the world commemorate on May 8, Ukrposhta issued a stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!" or "Ship for 3" dedicated to the destroyed ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The general director of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilyansky reported this in Telegram, writes UNN.

Dear friends, today Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. That is why we decided to launch the stamp "Russian Navy to the Bottom!" or "Ship for 3" today, which celebrates the victory over modern Nazism at sea, - the statement said.

Ihor Smelyansky noted that in 1945, the banners of the defeated Nazi troops were thrown on the ground of Red Square during the victory parade. Now, he emphasized, we dream that the banners of the Russian troops that have already been destroyed will be thrown at the victory parade near the Main Post Office on the Maidan. The Ukrposhta CEO noted that the company is even ready to remove the bicycle parking lot for this purpose.

The new stamp will be available at Ukrposhta offices starting May 8, 2024. At the same time, the company is raffling off a thousand frames, including all three "ship" stamps and the first one with redemption. The cost of each of them is UAH 1,500: UAH 1,000 from each will go to a charitable donation. The funds will be used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and purchase demining equipment.

