"Ukrposhta has issued a new stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84882 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108116 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150931 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154909 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35424 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67425 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35514 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61577 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67425 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113941 views
Actual
"Ukrposhta has issued a new stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!"

"Ukrposhta has issued a new stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15219 views

On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism on May 8, 2024, Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!" or "Ship for 3". The stamp was dedicated to the destroyed ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism, which Ukraine and the world commemorate on May 8, Ukrposhta issued a stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!" or "Ship for 3" dedicated to the destroyed ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The general director of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilyansky reported this in Telegram, writes UNN.

Dear friends, today Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. That is why we decided to launch the stamp "Russian Navy to the Bottom!" or "Ship for 3" today, which celebrates the victory over modern Nazism at sea,

- the statement said.

Details

Ihor Smelyansky noted that in 1945, the banners of the defeated Nazi troops were thrown on the ground of Red Square during the victory parade. Now, he emphasized, we dream that the banners of the Russian troops that have already been destroyed will be thrown at the victory parade near the Main Post Office on the Maidan. The Ukrposhta CEO noted that the company is even ready to remove the bicycle parking lot for this purpose.

The new stamp will be available at Ukrposhta offices starting May 8, 2024. At the same time, the company is raffling off a thousand frames, including all three "ship" stamps and the first one with redemption. The cost of each of them is UAH 1,500: UAH 1,000 from each will go to a charitable donation. The funds will be used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and purchase demining equipment.

Recall

Ukrposhta presented a new block of 6 postage stamps depicting Ukrainian-made weapons - drones, artillery systems and armored vehicles - created with the assistance of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising