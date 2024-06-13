ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ukroboronprom signs agreement with US firm on potential repair and maintenance of armored vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47666 views

SC “UkrOboronProm” signed a Memorandum of Intent with the US company Amentum Services, Inc. to establish a joint venture for potential cooperation in the restoration and maintenance of US-made armored vehicles.

Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC has signed a Memorandum of Intent to establish a joint venture with American Amentum Services, Inc, one of the leading companies in global design, project management and solution integration. This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom, according to UNN

Details

It is about potential cooperation on the restoration and maintenance of American-made armored vehicles, the company explained.

"Earlier, representatives of Amentum Services, Inc. visited UOP enterprises, assessed their existing capabilities, technical base and potential. Domestic armorers expect new partners to help them obtain technical documentation, equipment and spare parts that will be useful in the repair and maintenance of US-made armored combat vehicles,” the statement said.

The memorandum was signed by Director General Herman Smetanin on behalf of Ukroboronprom and Joe Dunaway, President of Executive Operations, Critical Missions Division, on behalf of Amentum Services, Inc.

As a reminder, the Czech company Czechoslovak Group (CSG), which is one of the largest arms manufacturers in Europe, wants to help Ukraine increase its own production of heavy ammunition. It is noted that the company wants to produce artillery and tank shells, as well as heavy equipment in Ukraine.

By the way, Ukraine's defense companies are seeking to start their own production of 155-mm artillery shells. However, this will begin no earlier than the second half of this year, The Washington Post reports.

Lilia Podolyak

