Ukrenergo confirms the introduction of power outage schedules in Kharkiv and Poltava regions

As a result of enemy shelling of power facilities in several regions and to prevent overloading of equipment, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in parts of Kharkiv and Poltava regions since 10:15 a.m., Ukrenergo said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Consequences of the Russian shelling

At night, Russian UAVs reportedly attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result of the attacks, equipment was damaged and consumers were cut off from power. Where the security situation permits, emergency repair work is already underway, Ukrenergo emphasized.

As a result of the shelling, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in parts of Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts since 10:15 a.m. to prevent overloading of equipment and reduce voltage in the power grids. The use of gas-assisted shutdowns will continue until the emergency repair works are completed - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Consumption

Consumption is showing an upward trend. As of 9:30 a.m. today, October 3, its level was 1.5% higher than the previous day, Wednesday.

Yesterday, October 2, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 2.2% higher than on the previous business day, Tuesday, October 1.

Ukrenergo reminded that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from nine massive Russian attacks. Emergency and scheduled repairs are underway at power facilities. During peak consumption hours, the power grid remains in a power deficit. Therefore, the power company urged customers to use powerful appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of the SPP - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Earlier , UNN reported with reference to regional power distribution companiesthat emergency power outages were introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The schedules were introduced in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, in Poltava and Myrhorod districts. There were also emergency blackouts in Sumy and Sumy district.