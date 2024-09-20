Ukrainians win bronze at the World Coastal Rowing Championships

Liubov Sudarenkova and Yevhenia Ilienko won bronze at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. This was reported by the Academic Rowing Department of the Kyiv Youth Sports School, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian rowers Liubov Sudarenkova and Yevhenia Ilienko won bronze medals at the World Coastal Rowing Championships (beach sprint) in the junior women's double sculls category.

The athletes were seeded 14th in the qualifying round. In the first round of the playoffs, they faced rivals from Cyprus, who took third place in the previous stage.

In the 1/4 finals, Sudarenkova and Ilienko defeated the rowers from Portugal, winning by more than 4 seconds.

In the semifinals, the Ukrainians faced the Spaniards, who were the 2nd seed. At the 250-meter mark, the Ukrainians were in the lead, but were unable to maintain their advantage, which led to their exit from the bronze medal race.

Ukrainian chess players urge not to lift sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus