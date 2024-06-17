Ukrainians continued the trip of others by bus after the accident in Romania - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of June 17, a bus with 57 Ukrainian citizens, including 42 children, was involved in an accident in Romania. After medical examination and assistance, all the victims were taken to the city of Nevoda, where they all waited for another bus and continued their trip, the consular representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AI-avatar Victoria Shi, said in a comment, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the accident occurred at a railroad crossing in Tori-Verde-Mihail Vitiazu, Constanta County, at 03:30 am. The bus with Ukrainians collided with a truck.

"15 people received medical aid on the spot. 4 people, including 2 children, were hospitalized. 49 people did not need hospitalization and were accommodated in a gym in Nevoda and provided with everything they needed," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania reportedly was in constant contact with the Romanian Ministry of Emergency Situations, police and doctors immediately after the accident. Ukrainian consuls and Romanian rescuers provided all necessary assistance.

As of now, after medical examination and assistance, all the victims were taken to a gym in Nevoda, where they all waited for another bus and continued their trip. We are grateful to the Romanian rescue services for their cooperation and prompt response and wish the group of Ukrainians a safe journey ahead - the Foreign Ministry said.

