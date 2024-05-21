Ukrainian women's doubles four in rowing received a license for the 2024 Olympic Games

The women's pair four in rowing made it to the 2024 Olympics, taking second place in the qualifying tournament. This is reported by the press service of the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Lucerne, Switzerland, the last 30 licenses are being awarded as part of the final Olympic qualification regatta in rowing, also known as the "last chance regatta". In particular, Ukrainian crews compete for passes.

The women's four-man doubles team consisting of Natalia Dovgodko, Ekaterina Dudchenko, Daria Verkhoglyad and Anastasia Kozhenkova were second to cover the distance of 2000 m. the girls missed only rivals from the USA (+0.23). This result provided Ukrainian women with the coveted license for the 2024 Olympic Games! - the message says.

Recall

Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges of the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.