Ukrainian women's doubles four in rowing received a license for the 2024 Olympic Games

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84798 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108093 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251012 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35322 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67345 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238054 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224820 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61508 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67345 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113056 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113939 views
Ukrainian women's doubles four in rowing received a license for the 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainian women's doubles four in rowing received a license for the 2024 Olympic Games

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14812 views

The women's pair four in rowing won a license for the 2024 Olympic Games, taking second place in the qualifying tournament.

The women's pair four in rowing made it to the 2024 Olympics, taking second place in the qualifying tournament. This is reported by the press service of the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Lucerne, Switzerland, the last 30 licenses are being awarded as part of the final Olympic qualification regatta in rowing, also known as the "last chance regatta". In particular, Ukrainian crews compete for passes.

The women's four-man doubles team consisting of Natalia Dovgodko, Ekaterina Dudchenko, Daria Verkhoglyad and Anastasia Kozhenkova were second to cover the distance of 2000 m. the girls missed only rivals from the USA (+0.23). This result provided Ukrainian women with the coveted license for the 2024 Olympic Games!

- the message says.

Recall

Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges of the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SportsOlympics
switzerlandSwitzerland
parisParis
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

