Soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are destroying the enemy in the Kharkiv region, near the settlements of Pylyne, Hlyboke and Lukiantsi. The 42nd Mechanized Brigade's Telegram channel shows videos of the work of Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports .

In less than a day, the forces and means of our brigade's units sent more than 50 occupants to the kobzon concert - informs the 42nd Brigade.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasize that the enemy is suffering heavy losses near the settlements of Pylyne, Hlyboke, and Lukianske. However, "the enemy does not count losses in manpower and continues to throw its personnel to their deaths," the statement said.

Recall

A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a Russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

Ground Forces showed how the Defense Forces destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment