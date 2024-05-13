Occupants suffer losses in Kharkiv region, 42nd Brigade confirms destruction of fifty invaders per day
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops killed more than 50 Russian occupants near Pylyne, Hlyboke and Lukianets in Kharkiv region overnight.
Soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are destroying the enemy in the Kharkiv region, near the settlements of Pylyne, Hlyboke and Lukiantsi. The 42nd Mechanized Brigade's Telegram channel shows videos of the work of Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports .
In less than a day, the forces and means of our brigade's units sent more than 50 occupants to the kobzon concert
The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasize that the enemy is suffering heavy losses near the settlements of Pylyne, Hlyboke, and Lukianske. However, "the enemy does not count losses in manpower and continues to throw its personnel to their deaths," the statement said.
Recall
A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a Russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.
