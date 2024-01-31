Ukrainian troops defeat occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro: BM-21 MLRS, cannons, tank destroyed

Ukrainian defenders continue operations to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking at the enemy's positions and rear: the Russian Armed Forces lost 90 personnel and a number of types of military equipment.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. - the statement reads.

Over the past day, we received confirmation that the Russian army on the left bank suffered the following losses:

90 occupants;

Also destroyed were: 1 tank; 2 BM-21 multiple rocket launchers; 3 guns.

Recall

UNN reported that the occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery shelling and attack drones of various types; a powerful counter-battery fight is underway. However, a number of occupants' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

