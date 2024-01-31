ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103457 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130969 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277349 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245760 views

Ukrainian troops defeat occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro: BM-21 MLRS, cannons, tank destroyed

Ukrainian troops defeat occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro: BM-21 MLRS, cannons, tank destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20752 views

Ukrainian defenders continue operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, destroying 1 tank, 2 BM-21 MLRS, 3 cannons and killing 90 Russian servicemen.

Ukrainian defenders continue operations to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking at the enemy's positions and rear: the Russian Armed Forces lost 90 personnel and a number of types of military equipment.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear.

- the statement reads.

 Over the past day, we received confirmation that the Russian army on the left bank suffered the following losses:

90 occupants;

Also destroyed were: 1 tank; 2 BM-21 multiple rocket launchers; 3 guns.

Recall

UNN reported that the occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery shelling and attack drones of various types; a powerful counter-battery fight is underway. However, a number of occupants' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Blown up by their own mine: Russian servicemen were injured in an explosion in the Belgorod region31.01.24, 11:04 • 18958 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

