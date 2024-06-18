$41.340.03
Ukrainian teenager Angelina Selivanova wins the European Weightlifting Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17932 views

Ukrainian weightlifter Angelina Selivanova won gold medals in the clean and jerk (80 kg) and the shot put (97 kg), becoming the absolute champion of Europe among girls under 15 in the 64 kg weight category.

Ukrainian teenager Angelina Selivanova wins the European Weightlifting Championships

Ukrainian Angelina Selivanova became the absolute champion of Europe among girls under 15 in weightlifting. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Angelina Selivanova became the absolute champion of Europe in weightlifting among girls under 15.

At the championship, held in the capital of Portugal, Angelina competed in the 64 kg weight category.

She impressed with her achievements, winning both events: she lifted 80 kg in the snatch and 97 kg in the clean and jerk.

Also, in the biathlon, where the results of these two exercises are combined, her total was 177 kg.

Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop becomes absolute European champion for the third time14.02.24, 21:04 • 27803 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Europe
Portugal
