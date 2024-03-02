Ukrainian student wins bronze at Polish national math competition
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian fifth-grader from Kherson has won a bronze medal and a $300 scholarship at the Polish National Math Olympiad.
In Poland, a schoolboy from Kherson, Ihor Chernov, won a bronze medal at a national math competition. This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Ihor Chernov, a fifth-grade student of Kherson School No. 55, won 3rd place at the Polish national math competition.
For his achievement, Igor received a $300 scholarship to further develop his mathematical talent.
