In Azerbaijan, Ukrainian judokas won three medals: one silver and two bronze

A double Ukrainian podium at the Grand Slam international judo tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan. ... The Ukrainian national team finished the competition with three medals. ... Congratulations to our medalists and their coaches! We are proud of you! - congratulated the Ukrainian women in the sports department.

The Ministry of Sports noted that the silver medal was won by Ukrainian athlete Yulia Kurchenko , who competed in the 78 kg weight category. And her compatriot Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko won the bronze medal in Baku today.

The Ukrainian wrestler shared the victory podium with Dutch wrestler Gusje Steenhuis, who took home the first place gold medal.

On February 16, another one of our judoka, Daria Bilodid , won bronze at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku. She defeated Julie Burskens from the Netherlands in the women's 57 kg category. This was the first competition for the Ukrainian in six months after her back injury.