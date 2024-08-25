Ukrainian rowers win bronze at the 2024 World Cup in Samarkand

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141447 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233390 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169921 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203460 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52528 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34710 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 47248 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105935 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101509 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233390 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216974 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101509 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156175 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160002 views
Ukrainian rowers win bronze at the 2024 World Cup in Samarkand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22267 views

Yuriy Vandyuk and Pavlo Borsuk won a bronze medal in the 1000-meter double sculls. This is the first medal for the Ukrainian team at the World Rowing Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Ukrainian canoeing team has won its first medal at the 2024 World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. On the first day of the finals, August 24, Yuriy Vandyuk and Pavlo Borsuk brought Ukraine a bronze medal in the canoe double at a distance of 1000 meters. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN

Details

During the race, the Ukrainians were initially in sixth place, but managed to improve their result and came in third with 250 meters to go. Finishing with a time of 3:42.433 minutes, Vandyuk and Borsuk won bronze, losing only to the “neutral” rowers Zakhar Petrov and Ivan Dmitriev, as well as the Hungarian duo Balazs Adolf - Daniel Feyes.

This is the first medal for the Ukrainian team at this year's World Championships, which run from August 23-25.

Ukraine ranks 22nd in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics11.08.24, 22:10 • 31256 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports

