Ukrainian rowers win bronze at the 2024 World Cup in Samarkand

The Ukrainian canoeing team has won its first medal at the 2024 World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. On the first day of the finals, August 24, Yuriy Vandyuk and Pavlo Borsuk brought Ukraine a bronze medal in the canoe double at a distance of 1000 meters. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.

Details

During the race, the Ukrainians were initially in sixth place, but managed to improve their result and came in third with 250 meters to go. Finishing with a time of 3:42.433 minutes, Vandyuk and Borsuk won bronze, losing only to the “neutral” rowers Zakhar Petrov and Ivan Dmitriev, as well as the Hungarian duo Balazs Adolf - Daniel Feyes.

This is the first medal for the Ukrainian team at this year's World Championships, which run from August 23-25.

