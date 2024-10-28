Ukrainian President reveals reasons for BRICS summit failure and Putin's plans
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the BRICS summit a failure due to the absence of key leaders that Russia was counting on. According to him, Putin is trying to divide the world, but his attempts are failing.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the BRICS summit failed, in part because all the leaders of the countries that Russia was counting on were not present. He said this in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports.
I think the BRICS summit was a failure. Not all of the current BRICS members were present. We did not see many of the leaders that Russia was counting on, except for the guests in the BRICS itself, and Saudi Arabia was not present at the level of a leader. This suggests that there is no alliance in BRICS. I believe that the BRICS itself is splitting Putin with his war policy
The President also believes that Putin is eager to polarize the world and divide it into the West and BRICS+.
"He hasn't succeeded for various reasons, I think, first of all, because everyone understands that he is a murderer, a terrorist, they understand that today there is a cheap energy resource and some states are taking advantage of it. But even those states that understand that they can level their economies do not want to get dirty with Putin," Zelenskyy said.
Addendum
According to Reuters, the BRICS summit attended by more than 20 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrated the depth of Russia's ties beyond the Western world. However, on Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still faced calls for an end to the war in Ukraine at the meeting.