Ukrainian President reveals reasons for BRICS summit failure and Putin's plans

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukrainian President reveals reasons for BRICS summit failure and Putin's plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14258 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the BRICS summit a failure due to the absence of key leaders that Russia was counting on. According to him, Putin is trying to divide the world, but his attempts are failing.

Ukrainian President reveals reasons for BRICS summit failure and Putin's plans

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the BRICS summit failed, in part because all the leaders of the countries that Russia was counting on were not present. He said this in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports.

I think the BRICS summit was a failure. Not all of the current BRICS members were present. We did not see many of the leaders that Russia was counting on, except for the guests in the BRICS itself, and Saudi Arabia was not present at the level of a leader. This suggests that there is no alliance in BRICS. I believe that the BRICS itself is splitting Putin with his war policy

- Zelensky said.

The President also believes that Putin is eager to polarize the world and divide it into the West and BRICS+.

"He hasn't succeeded for various reasons, I think, first of all, because everyone understands that he is a murderer, a terrorist, they understand that today there is a cheap energy resource and some states are taking advantage of it. But even those states that understand that they can level their economies do not want to get dirty with Putin," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

According to Reuters, the BRICS summit attended by more than 20 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrated the depth of Russia's ties beyond the Western world. However, on Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still faced calls for an end to the war in Ukraine at the meeting.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

