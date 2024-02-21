Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Starlink terminal found by Russians

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103093 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255709 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166171 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34022 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39637 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46078 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43541 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31974 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214724 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103093 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74603 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80808 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113964 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114811 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Starlink terminal found by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27298 views

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Starlink satellite communications terminal used by Russian troops on the front line.

Soldiers of the 71st separate ranger brigade destroyed a Starlink satellite communications terminal that was found by Russians in one of the frontline areas. This was reported on Wednesday by the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN writes. 

Details 

As noted, the Ukrainian military has not yet been able to capture the SpaceX satellite communications platforms that the Russians have begun using. 

A stolen or smuggled modem was spotted by operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 71st Ranger Brigade. 

Our fpv drones did not tolerate the outrage and stood firmly on guard of international law and the business reputation of a respected company :). In short, the occupiers have no starlink

- indicated airborne assault troops.

Context 

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian troops in Ukraine are using thousand Starlink satellite communication terminals purchased through intermediaries, although SpaceX claims it has no business with Russia.

There is a way to make Starlink, which uses Russian Federation at the front, not work - Fedorov19.02.24, 17:35 • 22916 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
spacexSpaceX
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising