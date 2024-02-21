Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Starlink terminal found by Russians

Soldiers of the 71st separate ranger brigade destroyed a Starlink satellite communications terminal that was found by Russians in one of the frontline areas. This was reported on Wednesday by the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, the Ukrainian military has not yet been able to capture the SpaceX satellite communications platforms that the Russians have begun using.

A stolen or smuggled modem was spotted by operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 71st Ranger Brigade.

Our fpv drones did not tolerate the outrage and stood firmly on guard of international law and the business reputation of a respected company :). In short, the occupiers have no starlink - indicated airborne assault troops.

Context

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian troops in Ukraine are using thousand Starlink satellite communication terminals purchased through intermediaries, although SpaceX claims it has no business with Russia.

