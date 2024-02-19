There is a way to make Starlink, which uses Russian Federation at the front, not work - Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov communicated with SpaceX founder Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite communications systems by Russian troops at the front even before the issue became public. He said this in an interview with Suspilne, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there is a way to prevent Starlink, which is used by Russia at the front, from working.

We found a suitable algorithm, offered it to SpaceX, and now we have a clear communication on how to make sure that there are no similar cases, - Fedorov said.

Asked whether SpaceX has the ability to shut down Starlink in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, Fedorov said that it is possible, "but it would also be catastrophic for us.

Recall

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian troops in Ukraine are using thousand Starlink satellite communication terminals purchased through intermediaries, although SpaceX claims it has no business with Russia.