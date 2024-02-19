There is a way to make Starlink, which uses Russian Federation at the front, not work - Fedorov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101546 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111734 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157962 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254341 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174961 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44911 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27537 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32452 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38489 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35877 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239534 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226142 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72021 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78550 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113687 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114548 views
There is a way to make Starlink, which uses Russian Federation at the front, not work - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22916 views

According to Fedorov, Ukraine has found a way to make it impossible for the Starlink systems used by Russia to work at the front, and offered SpaceX a corresponding algorithm.

Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov communicated with SpaceX founder Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite communications systems by Russian troops at the front even before the issue became public. He said this in an interview with Suspilne, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there is a way to prevent Starlink, which is used by Russia at the front, from working.

We found a suitable algorithm, offered it to SpaceX, and now we have a clear communication on how to make sure that there are no similar cases,

- Fedorov said.

Asked whether SpaceX has the ability to shut down Starlink in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, Fedorov said that it is possible, "but it would also be catastrophic for us.

Recall

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian troops in Ukraine are using thousand Starlink satellite communication terminals purchased through intermediaries, although SpaceX claims it has no business with Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
spacexSpaceX
elon-muskElon Musk
ukraineUkraine

