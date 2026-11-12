Ukrainian marines delivered a ground-based robotic system to the left bank of the Dnipro by air for the first time and destroyed an occupier position

Ukrainian marines for the first time delivered a ground-based robotic system by air to the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River and destroyed a position of Russian UAV operators. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN writes.

The 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, using an NRS platoon together with FPV, bomber and reconnaissance UAV crews, carried out a combined operation: the “Perun” UAV delivered a kamikaze-type NRS with a 7 kg warhead to the left bank. The landing was completed without losing the system: controllability and communications were fully maintained — the statement said.

The Navy noted that after the air deployment, the robot independently continued moving along the designated route. During its advance, additional enemy positions were detected from its onboard systems and with the help of aerial reconnaissance, and were immediately struck by FPV drones.

The ground-based drone's final target was a building where a position of enemy UAV operators had been set up.

“When an occupier came out of the door, the operator initiated the detonation. The target was hit. The position was additionally struck by an FPV drone,” the Naval Forces said, adding that Ukrainian units completed the mission without personnel losses, and all stages of the operation were recorded on video.

The Defense Forces destroyed Russian UAV control posts in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia