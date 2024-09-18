Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses defense cooperation with Romanian Senate President

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187758 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148071 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149569 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141467 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112286 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182215 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56491 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42547 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84539 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 59797 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197756 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158696 views
Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses defense cooperation with Romanian Senate President

Kyiv

 • 16160 views

Andriy Sybiga met with Nicolae Ciucă during his visit to Romania. They discussed defense cooperation, Romania's support for Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, and the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

On Wednesday, September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Senate President Nicolae Ciucă during his visit to Romania. The parties discussed defense cooperation on Ukraine's path to NATO. Sibiga wrote about this on his page in X, UNN reports .

Details

A friendly and informative meeting with the President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciucă. We discussed further defense cooperation and Romania's support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO

- said the Foreign Minister.

Andriy Sybiga also emphasized the importance of developing interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Romania.

Recall

During his first foreign visit to Romania , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. The diplomats discussed energy sustainability and military assistance to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

