Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses defense cooperation with Romanian Senate President

On Wednesday, September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Senate President Nicolae Ciucă during his visit to Romania. The parties discussed defense cooperation on Ukraine's path to NATO. Sibiga wrote about this on his page in X, UNN reports .

Details

A friendly and informative meeting with the President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciucă. We discussed further defense cooperation and Romania's support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - said the Foreign Minister.

Andriy Sybiga also emphasized the importance of developing interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Romania.

Recall

During his first foreign visit to Romania , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. The diplomats discussed energy sustainability and military assistance to Ukraine.