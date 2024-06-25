Ukrainian delegation arrives at opening of EU accession talks-mass media

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Luxembourg for the opening of EU accession negotiations, reports UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation to participate in these negotiations. It is headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishina, who is also designated as the "chief negotiator".

Zelensky called June 25 a historic day, because Ukraine is now moving on to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on membership, and recalled important milestones on this path

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.

The Intergovernmental Conference with Ukraine will start at 15:30 local time (16:30 Kyiv time).