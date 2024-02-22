Ukrainian defense forces repelled 31 attacks in the Mariinka sector: General Staff

Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 attacks on Thursday. In particular, our defenders repelled 31 invaders' attacks in the Mariinka sector. In addition, according to analysts from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers conducted 50 air strikes and fired 80 MLRS attacks on both Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 81 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes and fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the enemy made 4 attempts to attack in the Kupyansk sector near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 14 Russian attacks. It is noted that the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy 8 times. Here, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position near Andriivka, Bohdanivka Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Toretsk.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region. Here, the Russians, supported by aviation, went on the offensive with the intention of breaking through the defense of our troops 31 times. However, they were unsuccessful.

In Novopavlivske, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Zolota Niva.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions four times west of Verbove and near Robotyno. The occupiers broke in.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. On Thursday, the Russians unsuccessfully stormed our troops' positions twice.

According to the General Staff, over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 6 Russian positions and destroyed three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. And soldiers from the Armed Forces missile units hit two positions of the Russian army, one logistics hub of the invaders, two air defense systems and one enemy ground control station.

