Ukrainian defense forces repelled 31 attacks in the Mariinka sector: General Staff

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45812 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 181816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105839 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 359124 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291131 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242666 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254257 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160434 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372759 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 113825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108680 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 38142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51756 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101884 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104237 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 181816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 359125 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240966 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291131 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5248 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53484 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 39821 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110334 views
Ukrainian defense forces repelled 31 attacks in the Mariinka sector: General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27017 views

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 attacks on Thursday, repelling 31 incursions in Marinka, as well as 50 air strikes and 80 rocket attacks on troops and settlements.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled 31 attacks in the Mariinka sector: General Staff

Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 attacks on Thursday. In particular, our defenders repelled 31 invaders' attacks in the Mariinka sector. In addition, according to analysts from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers conducted 50 air strikes and fired 80 MLRS attacks on both Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 81 combat engagements took place.  In total, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes and fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy made 4 attempts to attack in the Kupyansk sector near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 14 Russian attacks. It is noted that the occupiers  tried to break through the defense of our troops near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.  

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy 8 times. Here, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position near Andriivka, Bohdanivka Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Toretsk.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Defense forces regain several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Likhova22.02.24, 19:24 • 27360 views

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region. Here, the Russians, supported by aviation, went on the offensive with the intention of breaking through the defense of our troops 31 times. However, they were unsuccessful.

In Novopavlivske, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Zolota Niva.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions four times west of Verbove and near Robotyno. The occupiers broke in.

Russians have less air defense in occupied Mariupol22.02.24, 18:04 • 26488 views

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. On Thursday, the Russians unsuccessfully stormed our troops' positions twice.

Optional

According to the General Staff, over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 6 Russian positions and destroyed three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. And soldiers from the Armed Forces missile units hit two positions of the Russian army, one logistics hub of the invaders, two air defense systems and one enemy ground control station.

Russian army lost almost 400 servicemen in Liman-Kupyansk sector over 24 hours, including 5 who joined the exchange fund22.02.24, 12:02 • 22744 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
