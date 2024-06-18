$41.340.03
Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 areas of enemy's personnel concentration over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31115 views

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at 13 enemy concentration areas and conducted 136 combat engagements.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 areas of enemy's personnel concentration over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 136 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Defense forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 10:00 a.m. on June 18, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 13 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. There were 136 combat engagements over the last day

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 49 air strikes (including 65 drones), and fired over 3,000 times, 71 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Addendum

Last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 10/10 enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Zaporizhzhia
