Ukrainian boxers win 6 medals at international tournament in Kazakhstan

Ukrainian boxers won 6 medals at an international tournament in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan. This was stated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reports UNN.

Details

The competition was attended by 15 boxers of the national team of Ukraine.

In particular, Mykyta Zasenok won a silver medal in the 80 kg weight category and received a special award for the Will to Win.

The following athletes also won bronze medals: Andriy Tyshkovets (51 kg); Oleg Chulyacheev (57 kg); Elvin Aliyev (67 kg); Ivan Sapun (80 kg); Bogdan Tolmachev (92 kg).

Recall

