Ukrainian athlete wins third medal at the 2025 UEFA Short Track Championships

Ukraine's Maria Khokhelko won gold in the 1000m short track speed skating event at the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival. This is her third award at the EYOF-2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports .

Today, the short track representatives competed in the last individual discipline - 1000m. In the final, the Ukrainian took the lead from the first lap.

Mariia did not give up the victory in the final meters of the course either - she crossed the finish line with the first time.

As noted, Mariia won awards in all individual disciplines - bronze medals in the 1500m, 500m and the coveted gold in the 1000m.

This is the fifth award for the Ukrainian national team at the 2025 IIHF! Currently, the Blue and Yellows have three gold and two bronze medals.

