In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25371 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 90574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60508 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218320 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186120 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227570 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156734 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371977 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Armed Forces thwart occupants' assault in Novomykhailivka, destroying 12 pieces of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24169 views

Ukraine's Armed Forces thwarted a Russian offensive in Novomykhailivka, destroying 12 units of enemy armored vehicles, including 4 tanks.

Ukrainian Armed Forces thwart occupants' assault in Novomykhailivka, destroying 12 pieces of equipment

More than a dozen units of enemy armored vehicles, including 4 tanks, were destroyed in the area of Novomykhailivka yesterday. The video was posted on Telegram by the press service of the 79th Tauride separate airborne assault brigade, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy continues to test the strength of the defense of the 79th Tavria Airborne Brigade paratroopers, who are holding back its advance near Novomykhailivka.

Yesterday, the enemy simultaneously stormed the positions of the Maroon Berets from Mykolaiv from several directions, bringing in a significant number of armored vehicles to support their infantry. The assault began in the morning and lasted all day. However, the Tavriya paratroopers repelled all attacks, destroying 12 armored vehicles, including four tanks,

- the statement said.

The video shows the beginning of the battle, when the enemy moves in several columns to the positions of the 79th paratroopers, the fire damage to their equipment, and how the offensive ended for them.

Recall

Ukrainian Special Forces drone operators detected and destroyed several Russian targets in Donetsk, including an ammunition depot, a UAV and a relay station, and killed three Russian occupiers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
