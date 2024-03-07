Ukrainian Armed Forces thwart occupants' assault in Novomykhailivka, destroying 12 pieces of equipment

More than a dozen units of enemy armored vehicles, including 4 tanks, were destroyed in the area of Novomykhailivka yesterday. The video was posted on Telegram by the press service of the 79th Tauride separate airborne assault brigade, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy continues to test the strength of the defense of the 79th Tavria Airborne Brigade paratroopers, who are holding back its advance near Novomykhailivka.

Yesterday, the enemy simultaneously stormed the positions of the Maroon Berets from Mykolaiv from several directions, bringing in a significant number of armored vehicles to support their infantry. The assault began in the morning and lasted all day. However, the Tavriya paratroopers repelled all attacks, destroying 12 armored vehicles, including four tanks, - the statement said.

The video shows the beginning of the battle, when the enemy moves in several columns to the positions of the 79th paratroopers, the fire damage to their equipment, and how the offensive ended for them.

Ukrainian Special Forces drone operators detected and destroyed several Russian targets in Donetsk, including an ammunition depot, a UAV and a relay station, and killed three Russian occupiers.