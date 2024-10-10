Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian Khanskaya airfield: Su-34 and Su-27 were based there

On the night of October 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia. This was officially announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Last night, the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia, was shelled. In particular, an ammunition depot located on the territory of the military facility was hit. The enemy air defense system was observed in the area of the target, and a fire was detected - the General Staff said in a statement.

It is known that Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield. More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.

NASA monitoring spots fire near military airfield in Adygea in Russia after attack, evacuates nearby village

The agency said that the task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said that a warehouse of fuel and lubricants was destroyed at military airfield near Maikop in Adygea . After the drone attack, 40 people were evacuated.