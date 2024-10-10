Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian Khanskaya airfield: Su-34 and Su-27 were based there

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165597 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137079 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142694 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181535 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172203 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97226 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109171 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111268 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42564 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172203 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154640 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian Khanskaya airfield: Su-34 and Su-27 were based there

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13660 views

Ukrainian defense forces attacked a military airfield in Adygea, Russia. An ammunition depot was hit, a fire was reported and the nearby village was evacuated. Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield.

On the night of October 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia. This was officially announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Last night, the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia, was shelled. In particular, an ammunition depot located on the territory of the military facility was hit. The enemy air defense system was observed in the area of the target, and a fire was detected  

- the General Staff said in a statement. 

It is known that Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield. More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified. 

NASA monitoring spots fire near military airfield in Adygea in Russia after attack, evacuates nearby village10.10.24, 08:59 • 11714 views

The agency said that the task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said that a warehouse of fuel and lubricants was destroyed at military airfield near Maikop in Adygea . After the drone attack, 40 people were evacuated. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
