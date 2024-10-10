NASA monitoring spots fire near military airfield in Adygea in Russia after attack, evacuates nearby village

NASA's fire monitoring system detected a fire near the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Adygea after a UAV attack. The village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated, the head of the region said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, the attack on the airfield was reported by local residents.

The fire was spotted near the Khanskaya military airfield in Adygea after a nighttime attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.

The head of Adygea confirmed the attack and subsequent fire "in the suburbs of Maikop" and announced the evacuation of residents of Rodnikov, which is adjacent to the Khanskaya military airfield.

"Last night, the suburbs of Maikop were attacked by enemy drones. There were no casualties, no injuries. Representatives of special services and rescuers are at the scene. Firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are extinguishing the fire. The evacuation of Rodnikovo residents is underway. A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Khanskaya village. People will be provided with everything they need. I am coordinating the work of all services and departments on the ground," said the head of Adygea.

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, Rodnikovy is a village located next to the village of Khanska and adjacent to the military airfield.

the russian defense ministry claims that 92 drones were destroyed and intercepted overnight. ASTRA notes that the ministry did not report an attack on Adygea, where a military airfield is on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 47 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 12 over the territory of the Kursk region, 9 over the territory of the Rostov region, 4 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 2 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 1 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 15 over the waters of the Azov Sea, and two over the temporarily occupied Crimea.