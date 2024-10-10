NASA monitoring spots fire near military airfield in Adygea in Russia after attack, evacuates nearby village

ukenru
11:19 PM • 39860 views

08:24 PM • 100610 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162566 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135466 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141706 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138368 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179995 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111994 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170975 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140199 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139972 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88242 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107681 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109811 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187412 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139967 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137215 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154170 views
NASA monitoring spots fire near military airfield in Adygea in Russia after attack, evacuates nearby village

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11713 views

NASA's system detected a fire near the Khanskaya military airfield in Adygea after a UAV attack. The head of the region confirmed the attack, reported the evacuation of a nearby village and the absence of casualties.

NASA's fire monitoring system detected a fire near the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Adygea after a UAV attack. The village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated, the head of the region said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, the attack on the airfield was reported by local residents.

The fire was spotted near the Khanskaya military airfield in Adygea after a nighttime attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.

The head of Adygea confirmed the attack and subsequent fire "in the suburbs of Maikop" and announced the evacuation of residents of Rodnikov, which is adjacent to the Khanskaya military airfield.

"Last night, the suburbs of Maikop were attacked by enemy drones. There were no casualties, no injuries. Representatives of special services and rescuers are at the scene. Firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are extinguishing the fire. The evacuation of Rodnikovo residents is underway. A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Khanskaya village. People will be provided with everything they need. I am coordinating the work of all services and departments on the ground," said the head of Adygea.

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, Rodnikovy is a village located next to the village of Khanska and adjacent to the military airfield. 

the russian defense ministry claims that 92 drones were destroyed and intercepted overnight. ASTRA notes that the ministry did not report an attack on Adygea, where a military airfield is on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 47 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 12 over the territory of the Kursk region, 9 over the territory of the Rostov region, 4 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 2 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 1 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 15 over the waters of the Azov Sea, and two over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
nasaNASA
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising