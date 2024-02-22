Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again at training ground with dozens of Russians in Kherson region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102804 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112566 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166156 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33096 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38510 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 44908 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42365 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 30717 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255488 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226738 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102807 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113906 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114756 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again at training ground with dozens of Russians in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119130 views

Ukrainian troops strike a Russian training ground in Kherson region, killing dozens of Russian soldiers who had gathered there to conduct firing exercises in preparation for the assault on Krynok.

For the second day in a row, Ukrainian troops have been hitting the occupiers' training grounds. This time, as reported by the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers were brought to the training ground near Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson region, on the instructions of the Russian command "Dnipro" to check the fire training of units preparing to storm Krynok, UNN reports .

Details

It is known that Russian invaders from the 328th Air Assault Regiment, the 810th Marine Brigade, and the 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment were at the training ground.

Ukrainian intelligence discovered and reported on enemy joint exercises to our fighters. As a result, the soldiers attacked the occupants' concentration.

They say that the leadership of the Russian occupation forces group "Dnepr" came to the training ground to see how Krynky would be "cleared"... because Shoigu told them, not showed them. They joined the enchanting show. We warned you that you would burn in hell...

wrote in the Southern Defense Forces.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising