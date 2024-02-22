Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again at training ground with dozens of Russians in Kherson region

For the second day in a row, Ukrainian troops have been hitting the occupiers' training grounds. This time, as reported by the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers were brought to the training ground near Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson region, on the instructions of the Russian command "Dnipro" to check the fire training of units preparing to storm Krynok, UNN reports .

Details

It is known that Russian invaders from the 328th Air Assault Regiment, the 810th Marine Brigade, and the 81st Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment were at the training ground.

Ukrainian intelligence discovered and reported on enemy joint exercises to our fighters. As a result, the soldiers attacked the occupants' concentration.

They say that the leadership of the Russian occupation forces group "Dnepr" came to the training ground to see how Krynky would be "cleared"... because Shoigu told them, not showed them. They joined the enchanting show. We warned you that you would burn in hell... wrote in the Southern Defense Forces.

