Ukrainian armed forces may hit Russia near Kharkiv and Sumy regions – White House

The White House has officially confirmed permission for the Ukrainian armed forces to use American weapons on the territory of Russia near the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. This was stated on Wednesday during a telephone briefing by Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the White House National Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

We have stated quite clearly that this permit for the use (of American weapons – Ed.) allows the Ukrainians to return fire on Russian positions directly across the border in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Sumy region noted the representative of the US administration.

He stressed that this way Russia will be deprived of the opportunity to shelter its troops on its own side of the border, from where it attacks Ukrainian territory.

