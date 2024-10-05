Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 147 combat engagements in the frontline: enemy attacks in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors the most - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59064 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102549 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165554 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137051 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142681 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181516 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172193 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97100 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109153 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111253 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42444 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49896 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188541 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141479 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137726 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154633 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 147 combat engagements in the frontline: enemy attacks in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors the most - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33032 views

The Russians were most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, conducting 69 air strikes and firing over 3,590 rounds of fire.

In total, 147 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Russians are attacking most of all in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 05.10.2024, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders conducted 69 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 105 drones. In addition, the Russians used 583 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,590 rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas,

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked our troops' defenses six times near Lypky, Vovchansk and  Starytsia. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of Lozova, where it attacked 12 times, 7 battles are still ongoing. In addition, he conducted ten assaults in the areas of Novoosynove, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Novosadove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Torske over the last day. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked most heavily in the area of Bilohorivka, 9 attacks were repelled, and another battle is ongoing. Russian occupants also attacked near Novosadove and Verkhnekamianske. There is one battle in the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five combat engagements are currently taking place near Stupochky, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and  Chasovyi Yar, five enemy attacks were repelled by our troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian defense forces 13 times near Dachne and Toretsk. Our troops stopped five enemy attacks, eight attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russians have tried to break through our defense 28 times near Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Promin. One firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy suffers significant losses - today 177 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 72 of them were irreversibly destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles and five cars were also destroyed. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and two enemy cannons were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is also active, attacking our positions 26 times near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka. According to the updated information, three battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders conducted four offensives near Bohoyavlenka. They failed in all of them.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance toward our positions near Novodanylivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly

Zelensky: next week can be positive for our defense and our vision of how the war should end05.10.24, 21:03 • 36910 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

