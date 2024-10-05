Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 147 combat engagements in the frontline: enemy attacks in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors the most - General Staff

In total, 147 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Russians are attacking most of all in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 05.10.2024, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders conducted 69 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 105 drones. In addition, the Russians used 583 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,590 rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, - the message says.



In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked our troops' defenses six times near Lypky, Vovchansk and Starytsia. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of Lozova, where it attacked 12 times, 7 battles are still ongoing. In addition, he conducted ten assaults in the areas of Novoosynove, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Novosadove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Torske over the last day. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked most heavily in the area of Bilohorivka, 9 attacks were repelled, and another battle is ongoing. Russian occupants also attacked near Novosadove and Verkhnekamianske. There is one battle in the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five combat engagements are currently taking place near Stupochky, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar, five enemy attacks were repelled by our troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian defense forces 13 times near Dachne and Toretsk. Our troops stopped five enemy attacks, eight attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russians have tried to break through our defense 28 times near Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Promin. One firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy suffers significant losses - today 177 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 72 of them were irreversibly destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles and five cars were also destroyed. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and two enemy cannons were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is also active, attacking our positions 26 times near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka. According to the updated information, three battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders conducted four offensives near Bohoyavlenka. They failed in all of them.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance toward our positions near Novodanylivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly

