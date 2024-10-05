ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137332 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142851 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172380 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104741 views

Zelensky: next week can be positive for our defense and our vision of how the war should end

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36911 views

President Zelenskyy announced preparations for Ramstein and consultations on the Victory Plan. This is expected to strengthen Ukraine's position and bring the implementation of the Peace Formula closer.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), which is to be held next week at the level of leaders, and expects that this week can be positive for our defense and for our vision of how the war should end, UNN reports.

Details

"Now our teams - Ukraine and the United States, the teams of our other partners - are working to prepare Ramstein, meaningful decisions and meetings and negotiations next week. And this week can be positive for our defense, for our vision of how the war should end. We will do everything for this, we will do everything. We will do it effectively," the President emphasized.

"These days there will be political consultations between our teams: government officials and diplomats. The military will also discuss filling the military points of the Victory Plan. This is something that can quickly strengthen Ukraine, Ukrainian positions - our frontline in the first place. And everything in the Plan is absolutely realistic for our partners. The world has this resource of strengthening that will allow us to move forward with the Peace Formula," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

