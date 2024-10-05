Zelensky: next week can be positive for our defense and our vision of how the war should end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), which is to be held next week at the level of leaders, and expects that this week can be positive for our defense and for our vision of how the war should end, UNN reports.

Details

"Now our teams - Ukraine and the United States, the teams of our other partners - are working to prepare Ramstein, meaningful decisions and meetings and negotiations next week. And this week can be positive for our defense, for our vision of how the war should end. We will do everything for this, we will do everything. We will do it effectively," the President emphasized.

"These days there will be political consultations between our teams: government officials and diplomats. The military will also discuss filling the military points of the Victory Plan. This is something that can quickly strengthen Ukraine, Ukrainian positions - our frontline in the first place. And everything in the Plan is absolutely realistic for our partners. The world has this resource of strengthening that will allow us to move forward with the Peace Formula," the President emphasized.

