Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy missile is flying towards Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force warned that an enemy missile that had changed course was headed for Kropyvnytskyi.
Ukrainian Air Force aircraft warned of an enemy missile that changed course and is heading for Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports .
"The missile changed direction to Kropyvnytskyi!", the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on social media.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a possible enemy cruise missile heading toward Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region.