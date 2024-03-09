Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate fifty occupants on Dnipro left bank yesterday - Southern Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 52 Russian occupants, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, 6 cannons, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 vehicles, 1 boat and 2 generators on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
Details
Defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas
Recall
According to the updated information, 63 combat engagements were registered over the last day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.