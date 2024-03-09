Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate fifty occupants on Dnipro left bank yesterday - Southern Defense Forces

The Southern Defense Forces managed to eliminate 52 occupants, as well as artillery pieces, UAVs, a boat, vehicles and generators on the left bank of the Dnipro River yesterday, the Southern Defense Forces reported, UNN reports .

Details

Defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas - the message says.

Over the last day, the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro managed to destroy: 52 occupants; 2 self-propelled artillery pieces; 6 cannons; 5 UAVs of various types, including 2 Lancets; 22 vehicles; 1 boat; 2 generators.

Recall

According to the updated information, 63 combat engagements were registered over the last day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.