Ukrainian Armed Forces attack russians on the outskirts of Netailove, russians intend to occupy the village - DeepState

On the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking the russian army on the western outskirts of Netaylovo, but the enemy continues to try to advance and gain a foothold in the village with the aim of complete occupation. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks