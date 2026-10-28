Ukrainian Anastasiia Alpieieva is the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling

$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
02:22 PM • 6376 views
Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with Russia
12:00 PM • 20589 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
10:28 AM • 22674 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 38035 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
October 28, 07:20 AM • 26939 views
In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says
Exclusive
October 28, 06:45 AM • 41112 views
The medical negligence case is being delayed: should the victims turn to the European Court of Human Rights?Photo
Exclusive
October 28, 06:30 AM • 37622 views
The Achilles’ heel of the Iskanders: why the Defense Forces are attacking rubber plantsPhoto
October 28, 05:58 AM • 21608 views
Trump said there had been significant progress in the negotiations regarding Ukraine and announced a meeting with Zelenskyy and PutinVideo
October 28, 05:48 AM • 17835 views
During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit
October 28, 04:16 AM • 19406 views
Russia plans to export grain through a base in Abkhazia, where it previously wanted to hide ships carrying "Kalibr" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.8m/s
54%
758mm
Popular news
In Russia's Tula region, the Azot chemical plant, which supplied raw materials for the production of explosives, was attackedOctober 28, 05:14 AM • 17593 views
A Russian command post was destroyed near Manhush thanks to information from a mobilized occupier – ATESHOctober 28, 05:36 AM • 7994 views
Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebritiesOctober 28, 06:33 AM • 32084 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present day12:10 PM • 17172 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties01:32 PM • 7904 views
Publications
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties01:32 PM • 8230 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present day12:10 PM • 17364 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 38037 views
The medical negligence case is being delayed: should the victims turn to the European Court of Human Rights?Photo
Exclusive
October 28, 06:45 AM • 41112 views
The Achilles’ heel of the Iskanders: why the Defense Forces are attacking rubber plantsPhoto
Exclusive
October 28, 06:30 AM • 37622 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mao Zedong
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's joke01:23 PM • 6126 views
Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebritiesOctober 28, 06:33 AM • 32248 views
In South Africa, scientists have discovered evidence of animal protein use by humans 60,000 years agoOctober 28, 04:05 AM • 35558 views
Jennifer Lawrence revealed how her husband threatened to send her to a hotel because of an unpleasant smellOctober 28, 03:05 AM • 35799 views
34-year-old singer Demi Lovato was urgently hospitalizedOctober 28, 02:05 AM • 40821 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukrainian Anastasiia Alpieieva is the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukraine's Anastasiia Alpieieva defeated India's Kajal Kajal 8–6 in the final of the 2026 World Championships. It is Ukraine's first medal at the tournament.

Ukrainian Anastasiia Alpieieva is the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling

Ukrainian wrestler Anastasiia Alpieieva won the gold medal at the World Championships in Astana in the up to 76 kg weight category. In a tense final, she defeated India's representative Kajal Kajal 8:6, bringing Ukraine's national team its first medal of the world championships. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

The Senior World Championships are taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1. The large-scale event has brought together more than 800 athletes from around the world, including 30 Ukrainians. Athletes are competing in three types of wrestling: Greco-Roman, women's and freestyle

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukraine's first medal at the world championships was won by freestyle wrestler Anastasiia Alpieieva, who competes in the up to 76 kg weight category.

The Ukrainian confidently made her way through the tournament bracket: after an 8:1 victory in the round of 16, Anastasiia snatched a win from American Diamond Gilford in the quarterfinals (6:4), and defeated Turkish wrestler Kadriye Aksoy in the semifinals.

In the final, Anastasiia faced India's representative Kajal Kajal. At the end of the tense bout, with the score tied at 4:4, the Ukrainian executed a successful move and snatched an 8:6 victory. As of today, Anastasiia is a world champion!

The 24-year-old Ukrainian's achievements also include two European championship titles among seniors, as well as gold medals at the U23 World and European Championships.

The World Championships in Astana will continue until November 1. Freestyle wrestlers are continuing the competition.

Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth time25.10.26, 19:47 • 32051 view

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Astana
India
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Kazakhstan