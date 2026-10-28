Ukrainian Anastasiia Alpieieva is the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling

Ukrainian wrestler Anastasiia Alpieieva won the gold medal at the World Championships in Astana in the up to 76 kg weight category. In a tense final, she defeated India's representative Kajal Kajal 8:6, bringing Ukraine's national team its first medal of the world championships. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

The Senior World Championships are taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1. The large-scale event has brought together more than 800 athletes from around the world, including 30 Ukrainians. Athletes are competing in three types of wrestling: Greco-Roman, women's and freestyle - the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukraine's first medal at the world championships was won by freestyle wrestler Anastasiia Alpieieva, who competes in the up to 76 kg weight category.

The Ukrainian confidently made her way through the tournament bracket: after an 8:1 victory in the round of 16, Anastasiia snatched a win from American Diamond Gilford in the quarterfinals (6:4), and defeated Turkish wrestler Kadriye Aksoy in the semifinals.

In the final, Anastasiia faced India's representative Kajal Kajal. At the end of the tense bout, with the score tied at 4:4, the Ukrainian executed a successful move and snatched an 8:6 victory. As of today, Anastasiia is a world champion!

The 24-year-old Ukrainian's achievements also include two European championship titles among seniors, as well as gold medals at the U23 World and European Championships.

The World Championships in Astana will continue until November 1. Freestyle wrestlers are continuing the competition.

Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth time