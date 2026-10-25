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Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Anastasiia-Anna Maloshenko and Yelyzaveta Tymofiieieva won their fourth European gold in Heraklion. Previously, they triumphed in Verona, Oslo, and Ljubljana.

Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth time

Ukrainian athletes Anastasiia-Anna Maloshenko from Lviv and Yelyzaveta Tymofieieva from Kamianske won gold medals at the European Cheerleading Championship among duos, held in Heraklion, Greece. For the Ukrainians, this is already their fourth European title. This was reported by the Ukrainian Cheerleading Federation, writes UNN.

Details

The athletes won in the senior performance cheer pom category under the guidance of coaches Nataliia Blazhko-Nikulina and Olena Kozynets.

Previously, the Ukrainian duo became European champions in Verona, Oslo, and Ljubljana. Now Greek Heraklion has been added to this list.

The Ukrainians' achievements on the world stage

Maloshenko and Tymofieieva also won silver medals at the 2023 World Championship in Orlando and the 2024 World Cup in Seoul.

In addition, the athletes became the first in the history of world cheerleading to win a qualification spot for the World Games in Chengdu, where they posted the best result among European duos.

Both Ukrainians hold the title of Master of Sport of Ukraine of international class.

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Stepan Haftko

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