Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district

Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region today. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Minus a missile!!! It was shot down by the defenders of the sky in Kryvyi Rih district - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

At night, the Russian military shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k regionwith Uragan MLRS, no one was killed or injured.