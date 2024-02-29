Ukraine's power system has been in surplus for three days - surplus electricity is being transferred to Poland

Active operation of solar power plants in sunny weather creates an excess of electricity, which has already been transferred to Poland. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukraine's energy system has been experiencing a surplus of electricity for three days in a row The reason is sunny weather and, accordingly, active operation of solar power plants. - , the message says.

At the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the surplus was transferred to Poland, which was done on February 28, in the total amount of 988 MWh (from 11:00 to 16:00). In addition, the load of RES facilities was reduced by 491 MW.

A surplus of electricity is forecast for February 29. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2497 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 4797 MWh.

To recap

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 27, surplus electricity is transferred to the Polish power system. Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements are left without electricity in the morning.

The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision