In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45349 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 179792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 357215 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 289669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242405 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254197 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160367 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine's power system has been in surplus for three days - surplus electricity is being transferred to Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28732 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28732 views

Ukraine once again transfers surplus electricity to Poland thanks to sunny weather and active solar power plants.

Ukraine's power system has been in surplus for three days - surplus electricity is being transferred to Poland

Active operation of solar power plants in sunny weather creates an excess of electricity, which has already been transferred to Poland. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

 Ukraine's energy system has been experiencing a surplus of electricity for three days in a row The reason is sunny weather and, accordingly, active operation of solar power plants. 

- , the message says.

At the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the surplus was transferred to Poland, which was done on February 28, in the total amount of 988 MWh (from 11:00 to 16:00). In addition, the load of RES facilities was reduced by 491 MW.

A surplus of electricity is forecast for February 29. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2497 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 4797 MWh.

To recap

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 27, surplus electricity is transferred to the Polish power system.  Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements are left without electricity in the morning.

The pace of restoration of Ukrainian power facilities does not lag behind the enemy's attempts to harm them - State Energy Supervision29.02.24, 12:55 • 30858 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

