Ukraine's national archery team wins silver and bronze medals at the European Championships

Ukrainian archers are among the ten strongest in Europe - the athletes won 4 medals at the European Championships in Rome (Italy). This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Committee for Sports for the Disabled of Ukraine.

Details

The national archery team of Ukraine won 4 high awards - 2 silver and 2 bronze - at the European Archery Championships, which took place from May 17 to May 24, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

It is reported that athletes from 26 European countries took part in the competition, and Ukraine was represented by 6 athletes with disabilities.

Silver medals were won by Ivan Dziadyk (men's block bow, individual program); Ruslan Tsymbaliuk and Anna-Viktoria Shevchenko (classic bow, mix).

"Bronze medalists: Vasyl Naumchuk (men's compound archery, individual program); Serhiy Atamanenko and Ivan Dzyadyk (men's team compound archery, non-Paralympic program).

